The 2025 BET Awards nominations have been announced, and Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Doechii are among the artists who have scored multiple nods.
K. Dot leads the pack with a total of 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Behind him are Doechii, Drizzy, Future and GloRilla tied with six nods each, followed by Metro Boomin with five.
The annual awards show will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will be hosted by Kevin Hart when it airs live on BET from the Peacock Theater in LA on June 9.
Check out the full list of nominations for the 2025 BET Awards below.
Album of the Year
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Glorious — GloRilla
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
“3AM in Tokeyo” — Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“After Hours” — Kehlani
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Family Matters” — Drake
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.
“Better Days” — Fridayy
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann
“Faith” — Rapsody
“Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Nokia” — Drake
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“TGIF” — GloRilla
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Brokey” — Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige
“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
“Bloom” — Doechii
“Burning” — Tems
“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
“Hold On” — Tems
“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry