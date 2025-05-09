The 2025 BET Awards nominations have been announced, and Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Doechii are among the artists who have scored multiple nods.

K. Dot leads the pack with a total of 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Behind him are Doechii, Drizzy, Future and GloRilla tied with six nods each, followed by Metro Boomin with five.

The annual awards show will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will be hosted by Kevin Hart when it airs live on BET from the Peacock Theater in LA on June 9.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2025 BET Awards below.

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Glorious — GloRilla

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

Flo

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music



Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT

“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in Tokeyo” — Key Glock

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“After Hours” — Kehlani

“Denial Is a River” — Doechii

“Family Matters” — Drake

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.

“Better Days” — Fridayy

“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann

“Faith” — Rapsody

“Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Denial Is a River” — Doechii

“Nokia” — Drake

“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

“TGIF” — GloRilla

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Brokey” — Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Basky (UK)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)



SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)



KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige

“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

“Bloom” — Doechii

“Burning” — Tems

“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

“Hold On” — Tems

“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles



Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry