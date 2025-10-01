2026 BUDGET A BETRAYAL TO ZAMBIANS – CHITALA

… you can’t develop by overtaxing Zambians while overlooking mines





Zambians have been betrayed by the government in an unacceptable manner, says veteran politician and former deputy minister Dr Mbita Chitala.





Speaking with Daily Revelation Newspaper on the 2026 national budget presented by finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane last Friday in Parliament, Dr Chitala said that government could not hope to develop Zambia by over taxing citizens.





“Now there is money transfer … that’s where they are targeting. No! Your little income that you have to [send to] your grandfather in the village being taxed? It’s like introducing poll tax on the





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/2026-budget-a-betrayal-to-zambians-chitala-you-cant-develop-by-overtaxing-zambians-while-overlooking-mines/