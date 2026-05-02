I’M NOT GUILTY OF ESPIONAGE, NAKACINDA TELLS COURT.



EMBATTLED Patriotic Front (PF) faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda on Wednesday took a fresh plea before the Lusaka High Court in a case he is charged with Espionage.





Espionage is a practice of spying or using undercover agents to obtain secret, confidential, or valuable information often through illegal or clandestine means.





The criminal act, which attracts upto 25 years imprisonment on conviction, involves spying aimed at gaining political, military, or industrial advantages.





Mr Nakacinda took plea after the State amended the particulars of the offence in a case he is charged with one count of espionage.





It is alleged, in the amended information, that Mr Nakacinda, on unknown dates but between August 26, 2023 and September 29, 2023, jointly with other unknown persons, engaged in acts deemed prejudicial to the safety or interests of the Republic.





These allegations relate to a documentary published and communicated on the YouTube platform titled “The Grand Regional Scheme: How Foreign Powers and Local Elites are Destroying Africa.”





When the matter came up for plea, Nakacinda, who is a convicted serving a jail term for defamation of the President and appearing in other courts for seditious practices, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The case was adjourned to a later date for starting of trial.





Businessman Harry Findlay is also scheduled to appear in court after being recently arrested in connection with Espionage allegations.



Mwebantu