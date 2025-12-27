2026 N’cwala Ceremony to Feature Zambezi Crossing, Commemoration of King Zwangendaba,as Ngonis call for right royal titles.



By Jessie C Bwalya



The Ncwala Organising Committee Chairperson, Dumisani Tembo, has announced that the 2026 N’cwala traditional ceremony will be marked by historic new events, including the symbolic crossing of the Zambezi River and the commemoration of Ngoni patriarch King Zwangendaba.





Tembo said the commemoration of King Zwangendaba will take place in February 2026 at Chipeta Village in Nakonde District, where members of the public will have an opportunity to experience a significant historical event central to the Ngoni people.





He explained that King Zwangendaba is regarded as the patriarch of the Ngoni nation and that his resting place holds deep spiritual significance, as it invokes ancestral connections and cultural identity for the Ngoni people.





“The event will allow people to reconnect spiritually with our ancestors and understand the foundations of the Ngoni nation,” Tembo said





Tembo further stated that prior to British colonial rule, all Ngoni leaders were known as inkosi as part of their royal titles, emphasizing that Ngoni rulers were kings and nothing less.



“Our king is Inkosi Mpezeni and has never been anything less. He is a king of kings. All Ngoni kingdoms are headed by kings, and Inkosi Mpezeni is above them as Inkosi ya Makosi,” he said





He expressed concern that 61 years after Zambia’s independence, colonial-era titles such as “chief” are still being used to refer to traditional leaders, instead of indigenous titles such as makosi.





Tembo said this continued use of colonial titles saddens the Ngoni people and undermines their cultural heritage.

He called on all media houses to refer to His Royal Highness Mpezeni as Inkosi in recognition of Ngoni traditions and to help end the perpetuation of colonial titles such as “paramount chief.”





“Yes, we acknowledge that there is an Act and laws governing chiefs, but we are restoring our traditions, cultures and positions as they existed before colonial laws,” Tembo said.



He added that if some are uncomfortable referring to Mpezeni as king, they should at least use the title Inkosi ya Makosi Mpezeni to honour Ngoni heritage.





Tembo questioned why Africans continue to use foreign titles while advocating for African identity.





“We keep talking about being African, yet we continue using foreign titles. Before colonialism, all ethnic groups had their own titles, and we must not do away with them through outdated legislation. Let us add respect to ourselves for who we are and what we are,” he said.