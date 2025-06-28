2026 Prophecy: The Rise of the Kwacha, the Fall of Memory



By Dr Lawrence Mwelwa



I prophesy, and I do not speak of my own accord, but as one who has seen the patterns beneath the patterns. Hear me, O Zambia, for the year 2026 draws near—a year not of ordinary days, but of grand theatre dressed in economic robes. I see it clearly: the Kwacha shall rise. Yes, it shall rise like Lazarus from the tomb of depreciation. Where once it crawled at K27 to the dollar, it shall now walk upright at K18, and some shall say, “Behold, the economy lives!” Yet I warn you—this resurrection shall be temporary, for it is written in the economics of elections: “What goes up without production, shall come down with debt.”





I prophesy a drop in fuel prices. Mark it well. At the pump, men shall rejoice and women shall ululate, saying, “Our prayers have been answered!” But know this: it is not heaven that has answered—it is politics. Subsidies shall sneak in quietly like uninvited guests at a wedding feast. And once the votes are cast, the price shall return with interest, and the nation shall once again ask, “Who bewitched us?”





I see a land of light—no load shedding, no blackouts. People shall iron clothes after 18 hours. Children shall watch cartoons uninterrupted. Even ZESCO shall smile. But this light is not from divine abundance, it is from borrowed energy, delayed maintenance, and a national prayer not to lose elections. And lo, once the ballots are counted, darkness shall remember the address of every home.





I prophesy the painting of roads, the opening of clinics, the launch of long-abandoned projects. Bags of fertilizer shall fall like blessings from campaign helicopters. The youth shall be promised jobs, the farmers shall be promised rains, and civil servants shall be paid on time as if angels were now handling payroll. But I warn you again: the promises of 2026 are often like mangoes in December—rare, sweet, but short-lived.





I prophesy forgetfulness. Yes, a great forgetting shall sweep across the land. The people shall forget the hunger of 2023, the debt of 2024, the taxes of 2025. They shall chant, “This is the leader we need!” And only after the ink dries on the ballot papers shall memory return, saying, “Have we not walked this path before?”





O Zambia, rise in wisdom. Let not the price of bread blind you to the cost of truth. For it is better to vote with open eyes than to celebrate with closed minds. I have spoken. Let he who has ears, hear. Let she who has sense, question. For the prophecy shall come to pass, unless the people awaken.





Disclaimer



This is not a divine prophecy but a prediction based on political patterns