2026 WILL BE THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA S PRESIDENCY -Edwin Lifwekelo

2026 WILL BE THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA S PRESIDENCY



I am not a Prophet but President Hakainde’s downfall is inevitable. The lack of consultation on Serious matters of governance will cost President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026. Consulting widely on national matters is one of the bench marks of good and credible National Leadership.



No amount of intimidation,not the Police,not the courts ,not even the electoral Commission of Zambia will stop the will of the Zambian people.

Under Hichilema s rule , Zambia has become a country of suffering, fear and broken promises.





Zambians must refuse to go to the 2026 Presidential and Parliamentary elections with Ms Mwangala Zalomis and Donald Chipenzi well known UPND zealots mandated to oversee the country s electoral process at the helm of ECZ.



In 2026, Hichilema will definitely kiss the Presidency goodbye. President Hichilema has completely crushed the hopes of Zambians. To those who still believe Hichilema s grip on power is unshakable,think again and wait for 2026.



We are mobilising, organizing and Preparing to take the country back to the people from the failed administration of President Hakainde Hichilema.



The UPND government has betrayed the very people who put them into power by subjecting them to unbearable economic hardships.

Zambia belongs to the people and Zambians shall not tolerate President Hakainde Hichilema priority to accommodate foreigners over indigenous Zambians .



The 2026 Elections will not be about a Political party but about the people s power to hold government accountable to the people. It will be about liberating Zambians economically and giving them back their freedom.



Make no mistake Zambians understand fully well that this country has been manipulated and stripped of it’s dignity by the UPND government.

We want to remind our friends in UPND that true democracy thrives on a system of checks and balances.





What is sad is that the Zambia Police service is now operating as tools for Political Oppression under the UPND administration. High Profile Opposition figures are either languishing in prison serving sentences or appearing before Courts of law on dubious Charges.



Peaceful protests against government are met with excessive force with Protestors often arrested. As if that is not enough government has expanded its surveillance capabilities, making on line criticism a dangerous act.



Zambia s Media landscape has become one sided and heavily Censored with government aggressively controlling the flow of information ensuring that only narratives favorable to Hichilema s administration reach the public with online platforms being monitored with Cyber laws to silence dissenting voices.



The rule of law has been replaced by a system of selective justice ,where laws are enforced based on political loyalty rather than legal merit.



What is clear is that inflation has skyrocketed and that ordinary citizens are struggling with the high cost of fuel and electricity tarrifs.



Now instead of prioritizing the well being of Zambians the UPND administration is more focused on maintaining power at all cost.



On dialogue nobody wants to dialogue with the out going President,how do you dialogue with a President who is on his way out?



It’s too late now to dialogue with President Hakainde Hichilema the outgoing President.



We want to appeal to the international Bodies and democratic nations to hold the UPND government accountable for their undemocratic actions against the Zambian people.



The writing is on the wall 2026 will be the final chapter of President Hakainde Hichilema s Presidency.



Edwin Lifwekelo

PF Media Director

lusaka -zambia