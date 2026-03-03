Opinion: 2026 Will Demand Unity, Strategy — Not Regional Arithmetic



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



As Zambia moves steadily toward the 2026 general elections, political actors must pause and reflect on the lessons of 2021. Elections are not won through assumptions of strongholds, nor through internal competition that weakens collective purpose. They are won through unity, strategy, discipline, and national appeal.





The conversation currently unfolding within opposition ranks presents both an opportunity and a risk.



*Experience Should Not Be Relegated*



The political career of Given Lubinda has been defined by loyalty and consistency. His elevation to senior party leadership by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu reflected trust built over years of service and steadfast commitment.





Zambian political history offers precedent. When Michael Sata entrusted Edgar Lungu with higher responsibility, it was widely understood to be grounded in loyalty and dependability. Such decisions were strategic, aimed at maintaining cohesion.





Reducing experienced leaders to symbolic “father figure” roles may satisfy certain ambitions in the short term, but it risks sidelining institutional memory at a time when strategy is paramount





*The 2021 Lesson: Regional Strength Is Not Enough*



The 2021 general election reshaped Zambia’s political landscape. Despite confidence in several perceived strongholds, the opposition at the time suffered a decisive defeat to President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND.





The outcome demonstrated that regional arithmetic alone cannot deliver State House. Voters increasingly prioritize economic conditions, governance style, and national vision over traditional voting patterns.





If 2026 is approached with the same assumptions that characterized 2021, the results may not differ significantly.



*Blending Experience with Youth Appeal*



The path forward likely lies in strategic balance. Zambia’s electorate is youthful, but it also values

in governance.





Leaders such as:



● Makebi Zulu



● Chishimba Kambwili



● Miles Sampa



● Chitalu Chilufya



● Jean Kapata



● Sylvia Chalikosa



● Nkandu Luo



represent varying strengths, networks, and constituencies within the political arena.



The strategic question is not who overshadows whom, but how these strengths can be aligned into a coherent, national platform capable of resonating across all ten provinces.





Blending youthful energy with seasoned leadership could provide both inspiration and reassurance, a powerful combination in a competitive national election.





*Internal Culture and Strategic Discipline*



Beyond public messaging, internal respect and appreciation within party structures will influence external perception. Leaders who acknowledge those who stood firm during difficult periods foster unity and loyalty.





Political ambition must be matched with humility. Structures respond positively to inclusion, consultation, and recognition. Without these, divisions deepen and divisions are costly in national elections.





In conclusion, the road to 2026 requires strategic thinking over emotion, collaboration over rivalry, and national vision over regional calculation.





Zambia’s electorate has matured. Tribal or provincial narratives alone cannot secure victory. What will matter is unity, organization, credible alternatives, and disciplined leadership.



2026 will not reward division. It will reward preparedness.