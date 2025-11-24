2026 World Cup: Haitian fans to be denied US visas over travel ban

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has

announced that Haitian supporters will not be granted visas

ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Haiti secured its place at the World Cup for only the second

time in history after topping a group that included Honduras,

Costa Rica, and Nicaragua.



However, the US has barred Haitians, both immigrants and

non-immigrants, from entering the country under an order titled

“Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the

United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National

Security and Public Safety Threats.”



President Trump explained that government statistics indicate

Haitians have been entering the US in large numbers,

contributing to increased overstay rates and criminal activity.

Despite the ban, an exception exists for “any athlete or member

of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a

necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for

the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting events as

determined by the Secretary of State.”



However, the US State Department confirmed to Politico that

this exception will not apply to Haitian fans, in accordance

with immigration policies.



“The State Department said fans may still submit visa

applications and schedule interviews to attend the games, but

they ‘may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the

United States.’ The travel ban also includes an exception for

applicants whose travel would ‘advance US national interest,’

though a State Department spokesperson noted such exceptions

will likely be ‘very rare,’” Politico reported on Saturday,

November 22, 2025.



Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated that

supporters of all qualified nations would be welcome in the US

for the tournament.



It remains unclear how FIFA will negotiate with the US State

Department to secure exceptions for fans from countries

affected by the travel ban.