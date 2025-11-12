2026 World Cup will be my last- Cristiano Ronaldo





By: CNN



Portugal superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo said the 2026 FIFA World Cup will “definitely’ be his last.





“I will be 41 years old and I think will be the moment in the big competition,” Ronaldo told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an interview at the Tourise Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.





As for when he’ll retire from the sport for good, Ronaldo said, “I’m enjoying the moment, but when I mean soon, it’s really soon because I gave everything for football,” the all-time leading goalscorer in international soccer history.





“I’m in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I’m really proud, so let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”



