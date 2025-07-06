213 Suspected Illegal Immigrants Detained in Lusaka Joint Operation as Driver Jailed for Human Smuggling





A total of 213 suspected illegal immigrants have been detained following a major clean-up operation conducted in Lusaka on July 4, 2025, by the Department of Immigration in collaboration with other security wings.





According to a statement released by the Department’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Namati H. Nshinka, the operation targeted individuals believed to be residing in the country without valid immigration documentation. The enforcement action, part of broader efforts to address illegal migration and bolster internal security, initially led to the apprehension of 255 individuals.





Preliminary screening led to the unconditional release of 42 individuals, most of whom were Zambian citizens who managed to produce valid identification and residency documents. However, the remaining 213 individuals are still in custody and are undergoing further immigration screening and verification procedures.





Among those detained are:



133 Burundians



44 Congolese



13 Rwandese





12 Tanzanians



7 individuals claiming Zambian nationality



2 Somalis



1 Indian



1 Nigerian





Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrate Court on the same day convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old Lusaka man, Blessings Tembo, to two years’ imprisonment with hard labour for aiding and abetting 50 undocumented Ethiopian nationals.





Tembo, a resident of Garden House, was arrested on April 21, 2024, by Immigration Officers in Luangwa District after a tip-off from a member of the public. He was found operating a UD Croner truck branded with the Shoprite logo and owned by Freshmark, the retail chain’s fruit and vegetable distribution division. The truck, which was not carrying any legitimate cargo at the time, was discovered parked near the Luangwa Bridge with 50 Ethiopian nationals, aged between 14 and 35, hidden inside the container.





Tembo reportedly delayed in opening the container when confronted by officers, but later complied. His co-accused, 32-year-old Benson Mfula of Petauke District, who was also arrested during the operation, died before the conclusion of the court proceedings.





The Department of Immigration has since reiterated its warning to the public and foreign nationals, emphasizing that Zambia’s immigration laws must be upheld at all times. It warned that human smuggling is a grave offense with serious implications for national security and public safety, and that those found guilty of participating in such crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.





Investigations into the detained individuals are ongoing. Further actions, including deportations and formal charges, are expected to follow after screening is completed.



July 5, 2025

©️ KUMWESU