216 G9, G12 EXAM REGISTRATIONS MISPLACED

About 216 Grade 9 and 12 eternal examinations candidates would have been excluded from sitting for this year’s exams because their registration were allegedly misapplied.

Examinations Council of Zambia -ECZ- Executive Director, MICHAEL CHILALA says this happened at 3 examination centres in Lusaka, Northern and Copperbelt provinces.

Dr CHILALA however says the affected candidates will be allowed to write, adding that the responsible centres have since been reported to the police.

Speaking in Lusaka, Dr CHILALA said ECZ investigations have revealed the affected candidates did NOT use the prescribed payment gateway system, BUT paid cash at the respective centres.