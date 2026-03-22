22 Nations Slam Iran’s Blockade of Strait of Hormuz, Vow to Restore Free Navigation



A powerful coalition of 22 countries—led by the United Arab Emirates and including the United States’ key allies like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and Bahrain—has issued a blunt joint statement condemning Iran’s aggressive actions in the Gulf.





The signatories strongly denounce Iran’s attacks on unarmed commercial vessels, strikes on civilian oil and gas infrastructure, and its effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.





“We condemn in the strongest terms” these provocations, the statement declares, calling them a direct threat to international law and global energy security. Freedom of navigation through the strait is non-negotiable and enshrined in established maritime rules.





The group expresses deep concern over the escalating conflict and makes clear its readiness to support appropriate measures to reopen the waterway and stabilize energy markets. They urge Iran to immediately halt threats, mine-laying, drone and missile strikes, and any efforts to obstruct commercial shipping.





This unified front—spanning Western powers, Gulf states, and Indo-Pacific partners—sends a firm message: Iran’s reckless disruption of global trade will not stand unchallenged. With oil prices already under pressure and the world watching closely, the statement signals growing international resolve to protect this critical chokepoint.