22-Year-Old Ghanaian Has Developed A Computer Brain From Scratch

A 22-year-old Ghanaian Tyrone Iras Marhguy, who was expelled from his high school in Ghana because of his dreadlocks and Rastafarian beliefs, has built a computer brain from scratch.

Tyrone designed and built an 8-bit Arithmetic Logic Unit (ALU), that makes computers think and perform arithmetic tasks.

In 2021, Tyrone was denied admission to Achimota Senior High School in Ghana because of his Rastafarian faith and dreadlocks.

He is currently studying at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States of America.

His innovation is similar to how nano chips work inside modern devices like laptops, phones and etc.

Tyrone spent more than 250 hours working on this project.

His chip can perform 19 different computing operations and tested with over 1.2 million test vectors to make sure it works properly.