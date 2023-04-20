22 YEAR OLD NDOLA WOMAN FACES FIVE YEAR JAIL SENTENCE FOR HOUSE BREAKING AND STEALING

A 22-year-old woman of Ndola has admitted to breaking into three households and going away with properties all together valued at K20,000.

Judith Mulenga who was arrested with Joyce Mofya has since been sentenced to five-years-imprisonment, while Mofya pleaded not guilty.

In sentencing Mulenga, Ndola Magistrate Brian Simachela described Mulenga as a dangerous criminal, who should not be underated.

Mulenga has been charged and convicted with three counts of house breaking and theft.

According to a statement of facts read by State Prosecutor John Simagesi in the first incident, Caleb Mumba left home around 06:00 hours and when he went back home around 14:00 hours, he found his property, which included a plasma television set all together valued at K4,650 missing.

On February 10, in another incident, Geoffrey Mwape also left him for work with his wife and when they returned home, his locking system was damaged with properties, among them one plasma television set and other things all together valued at K3,000 stolen.

Mr Simagesi states that on another date, a teacher, Wanga Kamanga found his television set and other property all valued at K7,050 while at church.

In mitigation, Mulenga while in tears begged the court for forgiveness.

“I am a single mother of two and I have learned a lesson.I will never steal again,” she said.

In sentencing Magistrate Simachela described Mulenga as a dangerous young woman who should not be underrated.

“It is shocking that a young woman like you can engage themselves in criminal activities. I am glad you admitted the charges without wasting my time. The offences you are charged with are serious offences and attracts hard labour,” he said.

In the first count, he sentenced Mulenga to three years simple imprisonment.

“In count two I sentence you to two years simple imprisonment and in count three I sentence you to five years simple imprisonment. All the sentences will run concurrently from the date of arrest,” he said.

He then adjourned the case for Mofya to May 10, as date for commencement of trial.

