22 YEARS AGO I WAS A SECURITY GUARD FOR TD JAKES (Bishop Tomas Dexter Jakes, Dallas Texas USA) – MUBITA NAWA

Allow me to share part of my story. One of the reasons I enjoy sharing my stories is so that other people can feel normal and human too.

I arrived in Dallas Texas USA 🇺🇸 on December 25th 1999. It was Christmas day and all shops were closed. My Friend Josephine Malama Wilder had arranged that a friend of hers Hazel Muntemba would pick me up. Hazel also sent another friend to pick me up by the name of Patrick. Both Hazel and Patrick would be amazing lifetime friends. Josephine remains a great friend to date.

One of the reasons I enjoy pulling others up is that I am a product of other peoples effort. Someone else opened a door for me and I must also open doors for others.

Before going to America, I was a successful young banker who lived along a beautiful street and I already had properties of my own. But something was not right. I needed a new beginning. I needed a new start. America was calling.

So I enrolled at Dallas Baptist University where I went to study Business Administration. My boss at the international office at Dallas Baptist University was Mrs. Rebecca Brown. An amazing kind, cultured and good natured leader. She helped me settle down amidst cultural shock 😲. I sponsored myself to America 100%.

A day after arriving in Dallas I visited The Potters House Church in Dallas. This was the main reason I was in America. To meet a man called TD Jakes. This led to my seven and half year experience of serving a great man. TD Jakes did not turn me into a man. He simply turned me into a believer of the man God designed me to be. TD Jakes, his wife and family and the entire Potters House were my midwifery team.

TD Jakes helped me see myself for who I was, who I could be and who I was destined be. You need a mentor. Let me be your accountability partner.

For seven years I studied the world’s richest preacher. For seven years I was under the wings of a millionaire……. to be continued.

