23–30 Aircraft Confirmed Lost in Iran Conflict Verified Data Challenges Viral 40+ Claims XD

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🚨 Breaking News : 23–30 Aircraft Confirmed Lost in Iran Conflict Verified Data Challenges Viral 40+ Claims 🇮🇷⚔️🇺🇸🇮🇱



A comprehensive assessment based strictly on credible Western media and official military disclosures now provides a clearer picture of aerial lossses during Operation Epic Fury.



🔻 Confirmed Destroyed Assets

United States (CENTCOM):
• 10–12 MQ-9 Reaper UAVs primarily lost to Iranian air defenses and ground strikes



• 3 F-15E Strike Eagles destroyed in a friendly-fire incident over Kuwait

• 1 KC-135 Stratotanker lost in an operational accident over western Iraq (all 6 crew confirmed k!lled)



Coalition Forces:
• 1 Italian MQ-9 Reaper destroyed on the ground at a base in Kuwait



Israel:
• ~8–12 UAVs including Hermes 900, Heron, and Eitan platforms

(confirmed via multi-source OSINT and wreckage analysis)



⚠️ Damaged (Repairable Assets)

• 1 U.S. F-35A Lightning II sustained shrapnel damage during a combat mission on March 19; pilot safe, aircraft recoverable



• 5 U.S. KC-135 Stratotankers damaged on the ground following an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia

📊 Overall Assessment
• Total Destroyed: ~23–30 aerial assets
• Majority losses: Unmanned systems (UAVs)
• No U.S. or Israeli manned fighter jets were shot down by Iranian forces



Coalition forces executed thousands of sorties, with data indicating:

• Iranian air defenses were more effective against slower UAVs
• Advanced manned aircraft operated using standoff weapons and SEAD tactics, minimizing exposure



⚠️ Note on Viral Claims
Several social media analytics accounts are claiming 40+ aircraft losses.

At this time, these figures could not be independently verified through credible or official sources.



➡️ I will provide updates as soon as additional confirmed information becomes available.

📌 Sources (Cross-Verified)
• Bloomberg
• ABC News
• Air & Space Forces Magazine
• Reuters / AP
• Official CENTCOM Statements
• Italian Ministry of Defense
• Wall Street Journal
• Multi-source OSINT verification



🧭 Final Note
Figures reflect the situation as of March 25, 2026.
While numbers may evolve with further disclosures, the trend remains consistent:


➡️ Drone attrition was significant
➡️ Manned combat losses to enemy action were extremely limited

Facts matter. Clarity matters. Verification matters.
#OperationEpicFury #IranConflict #AviationLosses #VerifiedReporting

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