23–30 Aircraft Confirmed Lost in Iran Conflict Verified Data Challenges Viral 40+ Claims XD

🚨 Breaking News : 23–30 Aircraft Confirmed Lost in Iran Conflict Verified Data Challenges Viral 40+ Claims 🇮🇷⚔️🇺🇸🇮🇱





A comprehensive assessment based strictly on credible Western media and official military disclosures now provides a clearer picture of aerial lossses during Operation Epic Fury.





🔻 Confirmed Destroyed Assets



United States (CENTCOM):

• 10–12 MQ-9 Reaper UAVs primarily lost to Iranian air defenses and ground strikes





• 3 F-15E Strike Eagles destroyed in a friendly-fire incident over Kuwait



• 1 KC-135 Stratotanker lost in an operational accident over western Iraq (all 6 crew confirmed k!lled)





Coalition Forces:

• 1 Italian MQ-9 Reaper destroyed on the ground at a base in Kuwait





Israel:

• ~8–12 UAVs including Hermes 900, Heron, and Eitan platforms



(confirmed via multi-source OSINT and wreckage analysis)





⚠️ Damaged (Repairable Assets)



• 1 U.S. F-35A Lightning II sustained shrapnel damage during a combat mission on March 19; pilot safe, aircraft recoverable





• 5 U.S. KC-135 Stratotankers damaged on the ground following an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia



📊 Overall Assessment

• Total Destroyed: ~23–30 aerial assets

• Majority losses: Unmanned systems (UAVs)

• No U.S. or Israeli manned fighter jets were shot down by Iranian forces





Coalition forces executed thousands of sorties, with data indicating:



• Iranian air defenses were more effective against slower UAVs

• Advanced manned aircraft operated using standoff weapons and SEAD tactics, minimizing exposure





⚠️ Note on Viral Claims

Several social media analytics accounts are claiming 40+ aircraft losses.



At this time, these figures could not be independently verified through credible or official sources.





➡️ I will provide updates as soon as additional confirmed information becomes available.



📌 Sources (Cross-Verified)

• Bloomberg

• ABC News

• Air & Space Forces Magazine

• Reuters / AP

• Official CENTCOM Statements

• Italian Ministry of Defense

• Wall Street Journal

• Multi-source OSINT verification





🧭 Final Note

Figures reflect the situation as of March 25, 2026.

While numbers may evolve with further disclosures, the trend remains consistent:





➡️ Drone attrition was significant

➡️ Manned combat losses to enemy action were extremely limited



Facts matter. Clarity matters. Verification matters.

#OperationEpicFury #IranConflict #AviationLosses #VerifiedReporting