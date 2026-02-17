257 days After His Death, ECL’s Burial Dispute Deepens as South African Court Ruling Looms





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



257 days after the death of former President Edgar Lungu, controversy surrounding his burial continues to intensify, with legal proceedings in South Africa now central to determining his final resting place.





The world is awaiting a judgement from the Supreme Court of South Africa in a repatriation case that will decide whether Mr. Lungu’s remains should be returned to Zambia by the Government or the will Family will hold Supreme.





Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa, where he had been receiving medical treatment. However, he remains unburied due to an ongoing dispute between the Zambian Government and his family.





His family maintains that the former Head of State deserves a dignified send-off in accordance with his personal wishes. In contrast, the Zambian Government argues that he should be laid to rest in Zambia with full military honours, in recognition of the office he once held.





Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation into allegations that Mr. Lungu may have been poisoned a development that has further heightened public interest and speculation surrounding the case.





The protracted legal and political standoff continues to draw attention both in Zambia and internationally, as the final chapter of the former president’s burial arrangements remains unresolved.



