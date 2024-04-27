26 CIVIL SERVANTS FACE WHIP FOR LATE COMING

ABOUT 26 civil servants will be charged for reporting late for work at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts at Government Complex in Lusaka after the Civil Service Commission paid a surprise visit.

While the visit from the Civil Service Commission was unexpected, it was normal business for most workers as they made their way to their offices until they found commissioners led by chairperson Choolwe Beyani already at their duty posts.

The commission wanted to check on punctuality, work ethic and dress code of civil servants.

The worst cases were observed at Ministry of Youth; Information and Media; and Commerce, Trade and Industry.

Dr Beyani and commissioner Wendy Mulenga issued warnings at the ministries they visited.

However, commissioner Lewis Siandyabantu went further to the Ministry of Youth, where he directed director human resource Lemmy Kafwamfwa to charge those found wanting, failure to which it will be him to be charged.