26 STOLEN CATTLE SLAIN AND BURIED ON FARM IN NAMWALA



In a major breakthrough against livestock theft, Namwala Police have uncovered a gruesome scene involving the illegal slaughter and concealment of suspected stolen cattle.





The discovery was made on a farm in the Kawilihi area under Chief Mukobela, following a tip-off received on September 2, 2025.





According to a press statement issued by Southern Province Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, police acted swiftly on the intelligence, obtaining a search warrant on September 3 and conducting a full-scale operation the following day between 05:30 and 14:00 hours.





Upon arriving at the farm, which belongs to Mr. Shepande Kalapula, officers encountered four male individuals.





Two of the men—identified as Mr. Anold Kalapula (35) and Mr. Mulonda Mapanza (26)—were apprehended at the scene, while two others fled into nearby bushland and remain unidentified.





A detailed search of the premises led to a grisly discovery in Paddock No. 03, where three pits concealed under firewood were unearthed. Excavation revealed cattle bones and heads.





Further digging in Paddock No. 04 exposed five more pits hidden under dry tree branches, containing additional cattle remains including heads, bones, rotten hides, and cow dung.





In total, remains from twenty-six (26) slaughtered cattle were discovered.



“The discovery points to a well-organized stock theft operation involving illegal slaughter and an attempt to destroy evidence by burying carcasses,” said Commanding Officer Daka.





He confirmed that two suspects are in custody while investigations continue, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the two who escaped.





Police are calling on the public to assist in the ongoing investigation and report any information that may lead to the arrest of additional suspect