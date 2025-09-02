27-Year-Old Black Woman of Nine Children Shot to Death in Chicago

Tia Bell, a 27-year-old African American mother of nine children from Chicago, was shot and killed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. She was among three people killed in separate shootings on the city’s West Side.

The attack happened around 10:47 p.m. on Thursday on West Gladys Avenue, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago. Police said Bell was standing outside with a 26-year-old man when a gunman opened fire. Bell was shot several times and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died.

The man with her was also hit and taken to the hospital in fair condition. A third victim, another 26-year-old man, later walked into a hospital with a graze wound linked to the same shooting.

Bell’s death has left nine children without their mother. Her family organized a GoFundMe to help provide for her children’s needs after her loss. It has so far raised nearly $1,000.

Earlier that night, another shooting took place on South Maplewood Avenue, where two men were killed. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as 38-year-old Deandre Russell and 28-year-old Nurrie Foy.

This week, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Superintendent Larry Snelling met with West Side residents to address the surge of gun violence in the area.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are still investigating both shootings.