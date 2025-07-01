2Baba Opens Up on Split From Annie Idibia

Nigerian music icon 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) has finally addressed his split from his longtime partner and actress, Annie Idibia, during a recent podcast with OAP and TV presenter, Nedu, and co-hosts.

When asked about what went wrong in their marriage and if he could point out anything he might have done differently, 2Baba remained respectful and guarded but sincere.

“I think both of us, we gave it our best,” he said.

“Why we’re not together today, it’s not something I’m going to start talking about here in the public. Me and her, we get our understanding. She’s amazing, like I said earlier. It just wasn’t working no more. That’s just it.”

Pressed further on whether the marriage failed because of him or Annie, the legendary singer refused to point fingers.

“That one na something wey don happen. That’s why I say I no go talk that one here,” he responded.

2Baba and Annie’s relationship has always been in the spotlight — from their love story, public fights, heartfelt reconciliations, to their time on Young, Famous & African. The couple had weathered several storms over the years, but this honest moment shows 2Baba is choosing to protect their privacy, even in separation.