3 ILLEGAL MINERS WHO DIED IN MUFUMBWE WERE SHOT IN THE LEGS AND DIED FROM EXCESSIVE BLEEDING — MWIIMBU





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has confirmed that three illegal miners who died at Kikonge gold mine in Mufumbwe District were shot in the legs and succumbed to excessive bleeding.





Delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament, Mr Mwiimbu revealed that the incident occurred on July 3, 2025, when more than 50,000 illegal miners stormed the site, attempting to overwhelm police officers deployed to maintain order.





The confrontation escalated into violent unrest, prompting officers to deploy teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.





The minister disclosed that 12 police officers were injured, with two still hospitalized, citing Part 107, Section 24 of the Constitution, affirming that law enforcement is legally permitted to use force when their lives are under threat.





Mr Mwiimbu also revealed that over 100 illegal miners have died in mining-related incidents since 2023, underscoring the dangerous nature of unregulated mining activities.