3 YEARS OF UPND IN OFFICE, A DANGEROUS PATH TO GOVERNANCE – KALABA



Exactly three years ago today on August 12, 2021, 2.8 million Zambians voted for change of Government based on the charming and flowery promises by the UPND party then in opposition.



Three years down the line, it’s important to look back and examine whether the UPND is living up to its campaign promises.

In the area of fighting graft, two years to another potential change of Government, it has become very clear and the signs are overwhelmingly indicating that the UPND’s promise to fight and end corruption was a mere hoax.



The administration has exhibited more appetite for corruption than it has shown the will to fight the scourge.



Today, the UPND Government under President Hakainde Hichilema is awash with corruption scandals such as those witnessed at the Ministry of Health, ZAMMSA, ACC, State Chambers and the Ministry of Defense, to mention but a few. State institutions such as NAPSA and ZCCM -IH have become a subject of abuse as they have been forced into questionable deals and transactions without the oversight and approval of Parliament.



As a result, these institutions have facilitated questionable deals such as the Ndola duo carriage way, the return of VEDANTA at KCM, and now the Zambeef farm saga, among other dubious deals.



Furthermore, ACC recently confirmed that they were investigating a number of Ministers for graft, confirming concerns about how endemic and deeply rooted the scourge of corruption has become under the UPND administration. Unfortunately, all corruption suspects are still serving in their portfolios, thereby posing a risk to undermining efforts by the investigative wings.



Gravely, the recent Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report gave startling revelations involving more than K13 billion externalisation of financial resources through suspicious transactions within a year. This is a major threat to our national resources and the UPND administration is showing no concern whatsoever.



When we review the promise to promote the rule of law, there is nothing much to talk about as the Church, LAZ, CSOs and other stakeholders have raised concern about the fast shrinking of the democratic space. The nation has continued to witness the arrest of opposition leaders with impunity. This is against Mr. Hichilema’s promise to ensure no suspect is kept in Police custody beyond 24 hrs after being arrested for bailable offenses.



Ironically, those in government who are suspected to have committed criminal activities seem to be enjoying special protection. For example, we have some of Mr. Hichilema’s right hand men who were named in the alleged abduction of the now fugitive Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, who have never been questioned by Police.



On the issue of tribalism, President Hichilema decried tribalism during the PF regime and promised an inclusive Government. Sadly, the last three years of the UPND administration has witnessed an alarming increase to tribal purging and regional appointments in Government, Boards and foreign service and there is no end in sight to the ugly reality of tribal discrimination.



Under the UPND administration, the economic woes have moved from bad to worse due to a clear lack of vision to turn around the economy. Empowerment efforts they promised in many sectors including mining, seem to be more in favour of foreigners at the expense of locals. Mr. Hichilema has embarked on a dangerous path to donate our land to foreign Governments including Dubai, Kenya and Rwanda. At this rate, there might not be any land left for our future generations.



Improving the living conditions of Zambians by lowering the cost of goods and services remains a distant far cry. The promise they made to reduce the cost of mealie meal to K50, fuel K12/liter, fertilizer at K250 and ending loadshedding, have all become but a mockery to the Zambian voters.



Perhaps the only thing to their credit after three years in power, is the implementation of free education, increasing the CDF quantum to more than K 30 million per constituency and the re-introduction of meal allowances in high institutions of learning.



Based on the foregoing, it’s very evident that entrusting the UPND Government with national affairs was a risk choice and results are there for everyone to see. The nation is more divided than ever before, poverty levels are on the increase and there is no end in insight to the high cost of living after three years of the UPND in power.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First Party