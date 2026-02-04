30 Influential Personalities Spotted in Leaked List of Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Leaked footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, which is yet to be officially confirmed by security Agencies and the American government, has been all over the internet.

Popular figures have been fingered, but some vigorously denied all allegations while others remain silent.

Jeffrey Epstein was an American Financier and reportedly a human trafficker.

Epstein was born on January 20, 1953, and died at Age 66 on August 10, 2019, in the federal custody of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, when his trial was drawing near.

He was charged with engaging in inappropriate activities with minors, solicitation of prostitution, and other criminal charges.

Jeffrey had houses in the

Southern District of Florida in 1990 (was purchased by a private developer for $19 Million in 2021)

The US Virgin Islands in 1998

Southern District of New York

Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, purchased in 1982 ($12 Million)

mansion outside Columbus, Ohio, at 5025 East Dublin Road, Grandville Road near Wexner’s(his mentor) home, from 1992-1998

a seven-unit apartment near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

After Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019, his actions were uncovered in recent years, where it has been revealed that he used to host private parties for influential people in America in the houses above and other coded locations.

Below are 30 Influential people who were once spotted with Jeffrey Epstein. Not all of them were involved in his actions, but some were his friends and knew all about him.

Donald Trump (USA)

Elon Musk (USA)

Michael Jackson (USA)

Bill Gates (USA)

Leonardo DiCaprio (USA)

George W. Bush (USA)

Bill Clinton (USA)



Hillary Clinton (USA)

Prince Andrew (UK)

Cameron Diaz (USA)

Bruce Willis (USA)

Kevin Spacey (USA)

Harvey Weinstein (USA)

Mick Jagger (UK)

George Lucas (USA)

Tony Blair (UK)



Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia)

John Kerry (USA)

Ted Kennedy (USA)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (USA)

Michael Bloomberg (USA)

Woody Allen (USA)

Alan Dershowitz (USA)

Ghislaine Maxwell (USA)

Andrew Cuomo (USA)



Phil Collins (UK)

Larry Summers (USA)

Ehud Barak (Israel)

Chris Tucker (USA)

Les Wexner (USA