30,000 IRANIAN PATRIOTS MARCH ON LONDON DEMANDING TRUMP “FINISH THE JOB” AND LIBERATE IRAN FROM THE MULLAHS





British commentator Nicholas Lissack joined thousands of brave Iranian exiles in London today as they marched straight to the U.S. Embassy with one clear message for President Trump: finish what you started and liberate Iran.





Speaking directly to camera amid a sea of pre-revolution flags, American flags, and portraits of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, Lissack declared:





“Behind me are about 30,000 brave Iranian patriots and freedom fighters… marching to the US Embassy to demand that President Trump fulfill his promise… to demand he finish the job he started… to demand he liberates the brave Iranian lions who have been caged under this Islamist theocratic terror for 47 long years.”





He made the stakes crystal clear:



“We must ensure that Iran is liberated… we must ensure Western civilization is protected from these Islamist terrorists… and most importantly, we must ensure King Reza Pahlavi retakes the throne of Iran… all mullahs are eliminated.”





The chant ringing through the streets was simple and powerful: “Free Iran! Javid Shah!”