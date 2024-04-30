30TH GABON MEMORIAL RECAP: Football Family Keep the Memory Alive

The football family converged at Heroes Acre on Sunday morning with Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga leading the tributes to the 1993 Gabon Disaster heroes.

Despite the event falling outside the official government function since the policy direction to officially commemorate the event every five years, there was a notable number of family members, FAZ officials, fans and members of the press that turned up.

Footballers and Allied Workers Union general secretary Joe Kaunda was part of the solemn occasion that saw FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga and Central Province executive committee member Chisanga Pule turn up also.

Addressing the gathering, Kamanga thanked the football family for keeping the memories of the Gabon heroes alive throughout the 31 years.

“Today (Sunday) marks exactly 31 years since we lost our Zambia National Team off the coast of Gabon. It has been a grief stricken 31 years that we have eventually turned into a celebration of the lives of our heroes that gave us so many joyful moments,” he said.

“As we reflect on their contribution to our great nation, it is always our desire to draw from their example of paying the ultimate sacrifice in service for one’s nation. These gallant men died whilst pursuing Zambia’s debut world cup appearance dream.”

“Today, 31 years later, we are still chasing that dream as a nation. In a small way part of the aspirations were met when Zambia won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. It was a befitting tribute for these gallant men. However, their world cup qualification dream remains unfulfilled. It is a duty for all of us who remain alive today to honour them fully by qualifying to the FIFA World Cup.”

The FAZ chief thanked the families for having remained committed to remembering the heroes over the years.

“I wish to thank the family members for keeping the memory of these gallant men alive throughout the years. We also thank members of the football family for standing with the families throughout the 31 years in honour of these gallant men,” he said.

And family representative Tamala Mtonga said the formation of the foundation spearheaded by the children of the deceased had made significant strides.

Mtonga said that the foundation had taken up cleaning up the site with some trees planted to reflect the dignity of the fallen men.

THE FULL LIST OF OUR FALLEN HEROES

David Efford Chabala (goalkeeper)

John Soko (defender)

Whiteson Changwe (defender)

Robert Watiyakeni (defender)

Eston “King Yellowman” Mulenga (defender)

Derby Makinka (midfielder)

Moses Chikwalakwala (midfielder)

Wisdom Mumba Chansa (midfielder)

Kelvin “Malaza” Mutale (striker)

Timothy Mwitwa (striker)

Numba Mwila (midfielder)

Richard Mwanza (goalkeeper)

Samuel Chomba (defender)

Moses Masuwa (striker)

Kenan Simambe (striker)

Godfrey Kangwa (midfielder)

Winter Mumba (defender)

Patrick “Bomber” Banda (midfielder)

Technical bench

Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu (Head Coach)

Alex Chola (Assistant coach)

Medics

Wilson Mtonga (doctor)

Wilson Sakala

Others

Michael Mwape (FAZ Chairman)

Nelson Zimba (Public Servant)

Joseph Bwalya Salim (Journalist)

CREW

Colonel Fenton Mhone (pilot)

Lt Colonel Victor Mubanga (pilot)

Lt Colonel James Sachika (pilot)

Warrant Officer Edward Nambote (fitter)

Corporal Tomson Sakala ( steward)