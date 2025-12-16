34 APPEAR IN COURT OVER CHIWEMPALA RIOT, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY



THIRTY-FOUR people, among them nine juveniles, have appeared before the Chingola Magistrate Court for mention in a case involving alleged riotous behaviour and damage to property in Chiwempala area.





The accused are alleged to have been involved in violent acts that occurred on November 8, 2025.



The nine juveniles are aged between 12 and 16 years old.





They are facing five counts, including riotous behaviour and damage to property contrary to Section 81 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia, as well as theft, arson and other related offences.



The matter came before Resident Magistrate Maybin Kapaya.





During the proceedings, the defence applied for bail, submitting that some of the accused are juveniles and that others have fixed residential addresses, making them unlikely to abscond.

However, State Prosecutors opposed the application, arguing that the accused posed a flight risk, as police faced difficulties in apprehending them, with some arrested as far as Ndola District.





The State further told the court that the safety and security of the accused could only be guaranteed if they remained in custody.





Magistrate Kapaya adjourned the matter to December 17, 2025, while the accused remain in custody.





Meanwhile, on November 8, 2025, President Hakainde Hichilema visited Chiwempala Market following a fire that gutted the market on November 5, 2025, but his visit and address were interrupted after suspected jerabos stoned the stage.



