39 Aircraft Lost in 39 Days? U.S. Air Losses in Iran War Under Scrutiny



A fragile ceasefire in the 2026 U.S.–Iran conflict has shifted attention toward the scale of American losses during Operation Epic Fury, with new reports highlighting significant aircraft attrition.





During the 39-day campaign, the United States reportedly lost 39 aircraft, including drones, fighter jets, and surveillance platforms, while around 10 additional aircraft were damaged. These figures, cited from multiple defence and media reports, point to one of the most intense periods of aerial attrition for U.S. forces in recent years.





Unmanned systems accounted for the majority of losses. Reports indicate that up to 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones were destroyed, reflecting the heavy reliance on drones in contested airspace and their vulnerability to air defenses.





There were also incidents involving high-value surveillance assets. A U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton drone reportedly went missing over the Strait of Hormuz after declaring an emergency, though it remains unclear whether it was shot down or crashed.





In addition to drone losses, manned aircraft were also affected, including fighter jets and support platforms, highlighting the intensity of air defense threats faced during the operation.





The broader campaign itself was extensive, involving over 13,000 sorties and strikes on thousands of targets across Iran, demonstrating the scale of U.S. military engagement despite the reported losses.





While these figures are based on aggregated reporting and have not been fully independently verified, they have sparked debate among analysts regarding the cost, risk exposure, and evolving nature of modern air warfare.



Source: Moneycontrol (World Desk)