3P OF 4 NA 5 WARNS AGAINST JUMPING INTO THE AUDIENCE DURING PERFORMANCES





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Zambian artist 3P of the duo 4 na 5 has warned fellow performers against jumping into crowds during live shows after being attacked by some fans during his performance at the 2025 Zambia International Trade Fair.





The incident occurred when the artist, known for making crowd jumps his signature act since 2023 launched himself into the audience.





While initially well-received, some individuals in the crowd began hitting him on the head, with others reportedly striking his leg with a metallic object, resulting in injury.





Speaking after the ordeal,3P expressed disappointment over the turn of events.



He noted that the act had been successful in previous performances at other trade fair events but was shocked by the aggression he faced during this one.





He also regretted starting the trend, which he introduced in 2023 and said the experience has been a wake-up call.





The artist has also bemoaned the mockery by some Zambians making fan of his situation on social media instead of showing concern.





He has since cautioned other musicians not to mistake fans singing along to their songs as a sign of true love or safety, stating that haters are always watching and can take advantage of such moments.