4,000 OPPOSITION MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND IN MASAITI



Masaiti-17th February, 2026



By Rose Banda



A total of 4,000 members of the opposition Patriotic Front-PF in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt province have defected to the ruling United Party for National Development-UPND





Speaking during the defection event, Copperbelt province chairperson who is also the provincial Minister Elisha Matambo said the recent massive defections have been effected by the popularity and attractiveness the UPND has been for the years it has been in power.





Mr. Matambo cited the reintroduction of the free education policy, continued enhancement of the Constituency Development Fund-CDF, conducive business environment and peace as some of the many factors that has made the ruling party to be more attractive and receiving praises from people from all walks of life.





The Copperbelt Minister said party members should accept and proudly embrace new members for the growth of the party as it shows that even those in the opposition are appreciating the works the UPND-led government is doing, noting that the party is focused on creating polling station management committees to allow for easier mobilization once the delimitation process done, while urging the structures to take into account that ward structures are the supervisors of the committees.





Mr. Matambo also expressed confidence that the ruling party will scoop this year’s general election by over 80%.



Meanwhile, Former Mpongwe constituency chairman under the opposition Patriotic Front Emmanuel Kasambo, who led the defection of 10,000 PF members in Mpongwe stated that the former ruling party is eroded in confusion and urged the defectors to support the vision of the new dawn government.





Speaking at the same event, Mike Musonda, who served as Masaiti Council Chairperson as well as Masaiti District Commissioner cited that his reason for joining the UPND is transparency, adding that he was fired from the then ruling PF after he declined their corrupt plans for the 2021 elections.





Among those who have detectors include Former Permanent Secretary in the PF administration Joyce Bwacha, Lumano ward area councillor Diana Mossi and Katuba ward area councillor Labani Mbunda.



CIC PRESS TEAM