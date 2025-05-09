The city of Paris descended into chaos on Wednesday night, May 7, following Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final. Jubilant scenes quickly turned violent as riot police clashed with fans across the city.

PSG secured their place in the final with a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes, completing a 3-1 aggregate triumph. Celebrations spilt into the streets, especially around the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, where tensions escalated.

A car drove into a crowd of PSG supporters, injuring three people—one of them critically. Witnesses said the vehicle ploughed through the crowd before being chased down by a group of fans, who set it ablaze after forcing it to stop on Avenue Marceau.

Police confirmed that 44 people were arrested in connection with the unrest. One source described the car incident as the “worst” of the night, stating: “At least three supporters were injured, one seriously, and others were sent flying.”

One left critically Injured and 44 arrested after PSG vs Arsenal chaos in Paris

Riot police in full gear were deployed throughout Paris, but clashes still broke out before and after the game. The city had placed an additional 2,000 officers and gendarmes on duty in anticipation of trouble. Despite this, violent scenes unfolded in multiple areas.

Although 2,000 Arsenal fans held official tickets for the match, thousands more travelled to Paris and gathered in pubs and public viewing areas. Arsenal had warned its supporters ahead of time to avoid certain neighbourhoods, especially Auteuil, citing concerns over safety and street crime.

The violence marred what was otherwise a historic night for PSG, who now advance to the Champions League final. Authorities continue to investigate the incidents, including the car attack, as the city assesses the aftermath of the chaos.