44 DPP MPs Unite in Support of Peter Mutharika for 2025 Elections

As leadership wrangles continue at the main opposition party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 44 Members of Parliament have pledged their unwavering support for former President and party’s leader, Peter Mutharika.

The MPs, led by representative Victor Musowa, announced their endorsement during a meeting held at Page House in Mangochi.

They emphasized that they will not support any other candidate who contests against Mutharika in the party’s upcoming elective conference scheduled for July next year.

Musowa expressed their belief that Mutharika is the candidate who is trusted and favored by the grassroots population.

“As MPs we will campaign for Mutharika and we will not support any other candidate because it is only Mutharika who is trusted by Malawians at the moment,” he said.

The MPs are confident that Mutharika will soon announce his candidature for the 2025 elections.