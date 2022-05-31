47-Year-Old Accountant Commits Su!c!de Over Inability To Get Married

A 47-year-old accountant, identified as Afolake Abiola has committed su*cide by drinking an pesticide.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home in Lagos.

It was gathered that Afolake who is single, and childless had suffered depression for a while before she took her life.

According to a family member, name withheld, “she has been battling depression for a while on account of no husband and no child.” The incident happened on May 27, 2022.

Source: Vanguard