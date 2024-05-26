5-year-old only survivor in car crash that claimed the lives of his parents and siblings

A5-year-old boy is “expected to make a full recovery” after he got involved in a car crash that tragically took the lives of his parents and two brothers. Per FOX 5 Atlanta, the fatal multi-car crash happened on the I-75 in Bartow County, Georgia, on Sunday.

Noah, 5, together with his parents – 43-year-old Dakarai Mason and 35-year-old Erin Mason – as well as his two siblings – 14-year-old Brandon Crawford and 6-year-old Titus Mason – were traveling in a Kia van when the fatal incident occurred. A GoFundMe set up for the Masons states that the family of five was returning home from a church function when they got involved in the crash.

Authorities said Dakarai, Erin, and Brandon were pronounced dead at the scene. Titus and Noah survived the accident, but the former suffered critical injuries. Titus was pronounced dead on Wednesday and removed from life support, per the fundraiser.

“We thank you all for the outpouring of prayers, love, & support—it has been felt by the family & greatly appreciated in such a dark time,” the GoFundMe states. “Please continue to pray for us, for the other families touched by this tragedy, & for our little Noah who is going through the unimaginable loss of his entire immediate family. There are just no words for this hurt.”

The Georgia Department of Public Safety provided details about the fatal crash in a statement to PEOPLE. “Preliminary evidence at the scene indicates that a Kia van was traveling northbound on I-75 when, for reasons yet to be determined, it left the roadway, crossed the grass median, and entered the southbound lanes of I-75,” the statement said.

“The Kia van collided with a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner,” police also said. “Following this initial collision, the Kia van, and the Toyota 4Runner were struck by a commercial vehicle. Additionally, a Hyundai SUV struck the rear of the Chevy Tahoe.”

The individual driving the Toyota 4Runner, Aimee Odom, was also among the casualties, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. Odom, 21, was headed to a graduation party when the crash happened. Two occupants of the Hyundai and the Chevy Tahoe driver were taken to the hospital.