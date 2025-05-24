50 Cent Comments On Chris Brown Paying $7 Million Bail In UK

Manchester, UK – 50 Cent has reacted to Chris Brown finally getting released from jail in the UK after posting almost $7 million in bail.

50, who has been a steadfast supporter of his “I’m The Man” collaborator through his many controversies, celebrated the fact that Brown was now free.

Fif wrote: “CB out he made bond, I’m only saying shit about him because I think he is the best over all artist out. I watched his whole run !”

Brown was arrested last week in Manchester and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent related to an incident in a London nightclub in 2023.

He was originally denied bail and remanded in custody until June 13, just two days before the start of his Breezy Bowl tour in the same city he was arrested in.

Brown offered a brief comment on Instagram after he was released on bail, writing: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!!”

Brown has to abide by a number of strict conditions as per his release.

As well as the nearly $7 million sum, he must live at an address in the UK up until his trial and surrender his passport to the authorities.

However, he will be allowed to travel internationally for the purpose of his tour.

It is alleged that Brown assaulted music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London in 2023.

That same year, Diaw filed a lawsuit against the controversial R&B singer, alleging Brown had inflicted severe and lasting injuries” on him after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of tequila.

Brown was also accused of “ruthlessly” stomping on Diaw’s head while he was on the ground which resulted in him being knocked unconscious.

The incident was caught by CCTV which is now in the hands of prosecutors who describe the situation as “extremely serious”.

Diaw further accused Brown of “spreading false rumors” about him in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

It is not known if the lawsuit was settled between the two parties.

It was reported at the time that police attempted to speak to Brown about the incident but he left the country before he could be questioned.