50 Cent has admitted that he wishes he had a daughter after being moved to tears at Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade’s wedding.

50 was a guest at 28-year-old Hailie’s wedding earlier this year and in a new interview with Haute Living, revealed the moment made him realize he wished he had a girl of his own.

“I wish I had a daughter. I do. I wish I had a daughter,” he said. “I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself.”

50, who has two sons, then recalled his emotional reaction to watching Em’s daughter get married: “It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is crazy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the fuck is going on?’

“I was having a moment myself over there. I told Em, ‘You said it was OK to cry, because I’m crying.’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast.”

At Hailie Jade’s wedding this past May, Eminem was seen dancing with the bride while wearing a tuxedo and sunglasses.

Other guests at the wedding included Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

While sharing photos of the special day on Instagram, Hailie wrote: “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.

“Evan [McClintock, her husband] and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

She previously opened up about her “surreal” childhood as Eminem’s daughter on an episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast.

“I remember going on [Eminem’s tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now,” Hailie’s friend and co-host Brittany Ednie said. “But at the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. I mean, ’cause we didn’t know any better.”

Hailie added: “Obviously we were in a normal public school, we never thought anything was different. Like, I don’t know, we had so many normal experiences that when something like that happened, I thought like, ‘Oh, everybody else does this too.’ Not realizing that like, no, that’s freaking weird.