50 Cent has reacted to JAY-Z being accused of r@ping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy in 2000

50 Cent has reacted to JAY-Z being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy in 2000.

In typically trolling fashion, 50 was quick to aim a joke in the direction of his longtime rap rival Hov after he was named in the bombshell lawsuit.

Alongside the meme of himself from Entourage where he laughs and speeds away in his car, the G-Unit boss wrote on Instagram: “Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl [worried face emoji].”

He added: “I’m just asking for a friend!”

In an amended lawsuit on Sunday (December 8) that was originally filed against Diddy in October, JAY-Z was accused of taking turns raping a 13-year-old girl with the Bad Boy boss at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in New York City.

In a rare public statement, Hov slammed the suit and the high-profile lawyer behind it, Tony Buzbee, saying: “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

“These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!”

After expressing his “heartbreak” at the impact that the lawsuit will have on his family, particularly his children, the Roc Nation boss further ripped Buzbee over his legal conduct.



“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” he added. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project in Brooklyn.

“We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.

“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

He also extended his sympathies to “true victims in the world” and indicated that he looks forward to clearing his name.

There has been no love lost between 50 Cent and JAY-Z of late, with the former recently claiming that Jigga tried to prevent him from performing at the Super Bowl in 2022.

He said to Cam’ron on his YouTube show Talk with Flee: “This is why I was saying I knew what old boy was doing with the Super Bowl. Because he was doing some slick shit. He was doing some wild shit, Cam.