50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy for defamation after she accused him of physical abuse and rape.

The rapper claims the model only made the allegations in an attempt to gain sole custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire.

In the lawsuit, filed on Monday, May 6, and obtained by TMZ, 50 Cent alleges that Joy’s accusations were retaliatory after he sought sole custody of their son, Sire, following her involvement in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Diddy.

He claims that her post has damaged his business reputation and child custody case.

“Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist’,” said the rapper’s legal counsel in a statement.

This legal battle comes amidst a series of shocking allegations and lawsuits involving Diddy, where Joy was named as a “sex worker”.

Joy had denied the lawsuit’s claim that she was a sex worker, calling it “character assassination”. In response, she accused 50 Cent of rape and being an absent father to Sire.

In an Instagram post, the model said she is “tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

However, 50 Cent denied these allegations, and his lawyers sent Joy a letter demanding a retraction, which she refused.

Now, 50 Cent is seeking damages in excess of $1 million for defamation and a court order to take down Joy’s post and refrain from further defamatory comments.

The couple dated from 2011 to 2012 and split up a few months after the birth of their son.