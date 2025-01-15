50 Cent Reacts To Being Named In Sexyy Red & GloRilla’s Boob Job Convo

50 Cent has somehow managed to find himself in the middle of a conversation about breast augmentation between Sexyy Red and GloRilla.

The two female rap stars were chopping it up on Instagram Live about them both having cosmetic surgery when 50 was surprisingly used as a reference point.

While explaining her decision to undergo a third procedure, Sexyy joked that after a previous surgery she “looked in the mirror and I looked like 50 Cent,” which caused GloRilla to crack up.

She later added: “You know when 50 Cent had the vest on? I was in the mirror crying with the little vest […] The bra they gave me was so big and long, like 50 Cent in the bulletproof vest.”

The G-Unit boss caught wind of the conversation, posting it on his Instagram page and commenting: “How I get in this shit LOL.”

Sexyy Red began the new year by splurging $30,000 on a new boob job.

She previously went under the knife last summer after giving birth to her second child, but she wanted her boobs enhanced again.

Sexyy told fans: “I’m back lil chest I’m sad.”

Just one day later, she posted from the surgery center and revealed, “Didn’t want small no more I’m goin back big.”