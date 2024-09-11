50 Cent to drop his defamation suit against ex Daphne Joy after she accused him of r@pe and physical abuse

American rapper, 50 Cent is ready to drop the defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.











The 49-year-old hitmaker and actor filed legal documents requesting a judge dismiss his lawsuit, TMZ reported on Tuesday, September 10.













The controversial businessman originally filed the lawsuit in May after Joy, 37, accused him of ‘r@ping’ and ‘physically abusing’ her in the past.











She made the claims in an Instagram post after her ex called her a ‘sex worker’ in March in response to a lawsuit filed against the rap mogul Diddy by an alleged victim of sexual abuse amid a slew of damning allegations made against him in recent months.







The request to dismiss 50 Cent’s lawsuit will need to be approved by the judge overseeing the case, but it will almost certainly be approved.













The In Da Club rapper, who shares son Sire, 12, with Joy, launched a lawsuit against his former partner in May after she made the shocking allegations in a lengthy post, which also saw the star claim he was an absent father.







50 Cent denied her allegations in a statement at the time.











Daphne reportedly deleted the allegation post in order to restore harmony with the rapper for the sake of their son, according to a source who spoke with TMZ. The Power producer also removed his posts about Daphne.













The pair had been embroiled in an online battle after music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones alleged in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Diddy that Joy was a sex worker who had been paid by the Bad Boy Records founder.











She has denied the lawsuit’s claim that she was a sex worker and has branded it ‘character assassination.’











Joy made the rape claim after it emerged that 50 Cent was seeking sole custody of their pre-teen son.













In a text written over a black background on Instagram, Joy slammed her ex: ‘Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father.’











‘Curtis James Jackson,’ she began, addressing him by his full name.











‘Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,’ she wrote.













‘We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,’ she added











‘Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.’













Jackson’s representative released a statement on his behalf to DailyMail, denying the accusations: ‘The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire.’











Although 50 Cent labelled his son as ‘twelve’ in his statement, Sire was only 11 at the time.











‘The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time,’ he said.











In an Instagram post 50 Cent wrote to his ex, seemingly as a response to her words: ‘You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.’



