50 Cent Uses Usher & Chris Brown To Hit Back At Las Vegas Residency Criticism

50 Cent has hit back at critics of his Las Vegas residency, saying he puts on a different type of show to the likes of Usher and Chris Brown.

While the G-Unit boss has faced some negative reviews of his six-show stint in Sin City, it has proven to be a popular destination for tourists and residents alike (and earned him a reported $15 million).

During the final date of his residency at PH Live, a venue inside of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, 50 addressed some of the criticism aimed in his direction.

“They said the audio was bad,” he said with a smirk. “I said, ‘Bitch, you was supposed to say some shit like, ’50 be doing this shit’ [waves hand in the air repetively]. That’s what I’ma do! Don’t say the music was bad. Fuck all that, man.

“What you thought, I was gonna be out here rollerblading like Usher? I seen some shit, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

50 then got back to the show at hand and said: “If y’all not tired, let me see y’all put your hands up one for me.”

The Power mogul also addressed the criticism on social media, taking issue with Hot 97 reporting on a particularly negative review of his residency on its website.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote: “Wow. Hot 97 hate. I get it the station is falling apart but you can’t post the same shit world star post. This is just bad for Hip Hop.”

The harsh review in question came from popular travel blogger Vegas Star Fish, who called 50’s residency “the worst show that’s ever come to Vegas.”

“The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance. His hypemen were unrelenting and overbearing making it difficult to hear anything but their echos. The stage design and graphics felt like they were organized 15 minutes before the show with a Chat GPT prompt for ’90’s hip hop images,’” her viral Instagram post read.

“During the build up to this show, 50’s publicists suggested this would be an unforgettable night full of surprises and energy. The only surprise was the lack of energy. There was almost no crowd engagement, the calls for an ‘encore’ began 63 minutes into the performance and he returned to do another 15 minutes before unceremoniously leaving the stage without so much as a Thank You.”

Star Fish concluded by writing: “This was the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended. I understand that he’s successful and doesn’t need a residency, so why do it if he doesn’t want to put any effort into it?”