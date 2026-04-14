BREAKING: 50 House Democrats introduce legislation to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.





House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin dropped the bill Tuesday. It would create a Commission on Presidential Capacity — the actual body the 25th Amendment has always required but Congress never bothered to build. Until now.



Let that sink in for a second.





The law has been on the books since 1967. Fifty-seven years. And Congress never created the mechanism to actually use it. Democrats are building it now. Because they have to.





Here’s how it works. A 17-member commission — physicians, psychiatrists, former Cabinet secretaries from both parties — would evaluate whether the president can fulfill the duties of the office. If they find he can’t, the vice president assumes power. Immediately.





Raskin didn’t mince words about why: “Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ.”





He called it a matter of national security.



Will it pass the Republican-controlled House? Almost certainly not. Not today.





But that’s not really the point.



The point is that 50 members of Congress looked at what is happening in that Oval Office and decided the normal rules of politics no longer apply. That the situation is serious enough to put 25th Amendment legislation on the record. That when historians look back at this moment, they will not be able to say no one tried.





Trump is 79 years old. He is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency. He has threatened to wipe out entire civilizations on social media before breakfast. He has compared himself to Jesus Christ. He has started a war without congressional authorization- Really American