50 showed love to FatJoe for being there for his son with D0wn syndrome after his mother aband0n£d him.





Joe earned the respect of 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Busta Rhymes, and other rappers for fully embracing his role as a father to his auti-stic son.





The same son his ex-wife called sl-ow and auti-stic, saying they should give him up for ad0ption — but Joe refused





It was the reason she div0rced him and left. She made it clear that if they didn’t give the boy up for ad0ption, she would walk away. Instead,Joe and his family chose to raise him themselves.





His son Joey, born in the early ’90s, was diagnosed with D0wn syndrome at birth — and later with aut!sm.





Joe knew it was his duty to take care of his son because no one would do that for him





Fathers like Joe are rare nowadays. He did everything he could to make sure his son never felt different from others.



He showed him love and equality.