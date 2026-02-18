50,000 MALE CONDOMS, 20,000 ORAL SELF HIV TESTING KITS DISPATCHED TO LUANGWA FOR SATURDAY ZAMBEZI RIVER CROSSING BY PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI IV





Zambia, Wednesday 18th February, 2026



The Lusaka Provincial Administration has delivered 50,000 male condoms and 20,000 Oral Self HIV testing kits to cater for the people that will converge in Luangwa district this Saturday for the symbolic ceremonial crossing of the Zambezi River in Luangwa-Feira on February 21, 2025, to commemorate the 191st anniversary of the Ngoni migration into Zambia by Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people successfully led a historic, inaugural, and ceremonial crossing of the Zambezi River in Luangwa-Feira on February 18, 2025, to commemorate the 190th anniversary of the Ngoni migration into Zambia.





The celebrations feature traditional dances and a re-enactment of the 1835 migration, marking a new, promoted annual, pre-Nc’wala event.





And Lusaka Provincial HIV Coordination Adviser Eunice Masi says government is duty bound to ensure that thousands of patrons that will gather in Luangwa-Feira for the Ngoni ceremony are protected from unplanned pregnancies, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) including HIV.





She said it is also important for the population that will be in the area to know their HIV status by using the 20,000 Oral Self HIV Testing Kits provided.



Mrs Masi said in such gatherings, there is a tendency by people engaging in risk sexual behavior.





“We know a lot of people will converge in one place and there will be a lot of activities including risk sexual behavior. We are ready with our HIV prevention commodities and health education. We want to make sure that the population is safe from HIV,” She said.





She said such interventions are in line with the government’s resolve to reduce new HIV infections and end AIDS by 2030.





Lusaka Province has 347,647 people on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) the highest in the country, with 350,000 living with HIV also the highest, while new infections are around 5,500 as of December 2025.



Issued by:

Logic Lukwanda (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

Lusaka Provincial Administration