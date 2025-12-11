55 NEW CONSTITUENCIES? WHERE DID THE REMAINING 44 COME FROM?

By: Political Correspondent

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. @Mutotwe Kafwaya writes:::::

55 Constituency Delimitation – a DECEPTION TSUNAMI.

Object (a) of Bill 7 deals with the actualization of the ECZ report on delimitation of constituencies.

When you ask Government that; where is the ECZ report which recommends that 55 constituencies should be delimitated?

Government will tell you that – go to ECZ, the ECZ chair person is there. She has the report. One minister said so on live TV.

As if saying the ECZ chair created Bill 7. You must have a basis for coming up with 55 new constituencies – that is the point Hon Minister!

If the report is still with ECZ, then where did you find the number 55? Utuntu!

You can not be this all over the place, you are very image of Government – as if saying that; we dont know, only ECZ knows about this report as of now. So go find out from them.

Then BOOM! ECZ appears before that select committee currently scrutinising the controversial Bill at the National Assembly of Zambia. And then they are asked about the report.

Without knowing that a minister who did not hear about their response would go on to state that the report is with ECZ, they indicated that they had submitted it to Government.

And further that the ECZ can not release it to the public because it is now in the hands of Government. Its being kept like accountable documents.

But listen to the other important details accordingly to the ECZ:

(i) This is a 2019 report.

(ii) It was revised and handed over to Government.

These two details as offered by ECZ are critical pieces of information which I want to discuss briefly below.

About this being a 2019 report.

—–‐————————-

Of course the 2019 report on delimitation of constituencies is the latest ECZ report which exists in the country.

It was presented to a cabinet in 2019. And I can tell you for certain that this report recommended an addition of only eleven (11) constituencies.

I remember this accurately because of course Lunte Constituency was among the eleven, together with Kasempa and Chilubi constituencies.

So, where have the forty four (44) additional constituencies due for delimitation come from?

This is deception. This is grand deception.

How can you add 44 constituencies to a report which only recommended 11? This is not normal! And this expansion without regard to the current economic status of the country.

What then is about the revision of the 2019 report in 2025.

This is one of the funniest stories that I have heard from ECZ this year. Remember ECZ was making this submission to a parliamentary committee under CAP 12 immunities.

Delimitation information gathering is never conducted in offices.

It is a go there activity. Go and talk to the people. Let them walk through their situation. Make boundary and name suggestions. This is what happens.

Public presentations and feedback from the actual people in actual places.

This is what happened in 2018. ECZ came to Vincent Bulaya in Lunte. Stakeholders were called including myself and we made submissions. And made boundary suggestions and even gave a name to the would be born new constituency.

That is how the 2019 report was arrived at.

How then did ECZ revise the same 2019 old report in 2025 without going back to the people?

How did ECZ arrive at an additional 44 constituencies to the original 11?

Where did ECZ conduct public meetings?

Why is government failing to release the 2019 report and the so called 2025 revised report?

Why is the ECZ report is being hidden like the Technical Committee report. Such that when you ask government through a minister, you’d be told to go to ECZ. And when you ask ECZ through the parluamentary select ommittee, you are told go to Government.

Deception galore!

This deception is beyond measure. This is not transparency. This is not accountability.

I challenge government to release the 2019 report for public consumption. I do so as I believe there is no revised report for 2025.

This is so as I believe revising a report of that nature way after it was submitted to Government would require a go back to the people act – which has never taken place since 2018.

The minister and ECZ should consider reconciling their public views on the ECZ report. They are one government. They should not contradict or accuse each other.

And the motivation for coming up with that arbitrary 55 delimitation of constituencies should be explained. This deception tsunami should not be left unattended.

Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK11.12.2025