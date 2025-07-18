56 people arrested following ZAMMSA audit findings -ACC

FORENSIC AUDIT REVEALS SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AT ZAMSA: TASK FORCE VOWS TO PROSECUTE ALL INVOLVED





Lusaka, 17th July 2025



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Zambia Police Service, and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have uncovered widespread theft and diversion of medicines and medical supplies from the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), leading to the arrest of 56 individuals and raids on 206 pharmacies across the country.





ACC Director General Mrs. Daphne Soko Chabu revealed today that an inter-agency task force was formed in November last year following alarming reports from the United States and other cooperating partners. These reports indicated that taxpayer-funded medicines were being systematically stolen and diverted to private pharmacies.





The task force, comprising the ACC, DEC, Zambia Police, Auditor General’s Office, and Ministry of Defence, was mandated to:

▪︎ Investigate and dismantle criminal networks within and around ZAMMSA.

▪︎Examine procurement systems, stock management, and distribution channels.

▪︎ Ensure accountability for all individuals and entities involved.





During investigations, law enforcement agencies conducted raids in all 10 provinces, targeting pharmacies suspected of stocking stolen drugs. The 56 individuals arrested face various charges related to these offenses.





Mrs. Chabu assured the public that no one, regardless of position or connections, would be shielded from prosecution. “We are on the verge of concluding several cases and expect to bring suspects to justice in the coming weeks. Impunity will not be tolerated,” she declared.





The task force pledged regular updates to ensure transparency and urged the public to remain patient as investigations continue. Prosecutions are expected soon, with law enforcement agencies working to build watertight cases against all offenders, whether in the public or private sector.



