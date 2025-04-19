$6.8M FERTILIZER BLENDING PLANT HEADS TO KAFUE, BOOSTING FARMER PRODUCTIVITY



Zambia’s agricultural sector is taking a bold step forward as Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) begins the transportation of state-of-the-art Blending and Granulating equipment to Kafue.



This significant operation covers over 1,060 kilometers and paves the way for the establishment of the country’s largest fertilizer blending plant. With a total investment of $6.8 million, this initiative marks a turning point in Zambia’s ability to produce high-quality, locally blended fertilizers at scale.





The new facility is designed to offer customized fertilizer solutions, blending nutrients to match specific soil compositions and crop requirements across Zambia’s diverse farming zones. Unlike generic imported fertilizers, this plant will produce formulations based on scientific soil testing, ensuring that farmers apply only what their crops truly need. The result, improved efficiency, reduced waste, and higher yields.



For farmers, the benefits are both practical and economic. Custom fertilizer application leads to healthier crops, better resistance to disease, and greater harvest volumes.



This, in turn, translates into increased profitability for small- and medium-scale farmers who form the backbone of Zambia’s food production. Additionally, locally produced fertilizers are likely to cost less and be more accessible during critical farming seasons.





By reducing dependency on imported fertilizers, Zambia will also gain greater control over supply chain stability and pricing. Recent global disruptions have shown how vulnerable countries can be when they rely heavily on external suppliers for essential agricultural inputs. This plant will help insulate Zambian farmers from such volatility, while also promoting national self-reliance.



Beyond production, the plant is expected to stimulate job creation and rural development. From equipment operation to distribution logistics, hundreds of direct and indirect jobs will be generated. The ripple effects will reach local transporters, agro-dealers, and service providers, further energizing the local economy around Kafue and beyond.





Moreover, this investment contributes to Zambia’s long-term goal of achieving food security and agricultural sustainability. With the right inputs, farmers can increase their productivity per hectare, support household incomes, and feed growing populations. This facility represents a smart alignment of industrial capacity with national development priorities.



As the trucks move toward Kafue, they carry more than just equipment they carry hope, opportunity, and transformation. This year may well be remembered as a defining moment for Zambia’s agricultural sector. With the right support and continued innovation, the country is firmly on track to become a regional leader in sustainable, farmer-centered growth.



April 19, 2025

KUMWESU