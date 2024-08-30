6 Black female celebrities who have had to pay the most for their divorce

Tina Knowles has been in the news for the huge amount of money she has to pay to her ex-husband in their divorce settlement. She married 77-year-old Richard Lawson in April 2015, according to The US Sun, and on July 26, 2023, she filed for divorce.

But, according to a court filing, the 70-year-old recently consented to give Lawson a one-time lump sum of $300,000, as reported by In Touch. The ex-couples also decided that neither would get spousal support.

Knowles also received a 2020 Bentley, a 2018 Tesla, a 1 percent share in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, the Matriarch Book agreement with Penguin Random House, and the furnishings and artwork that she currently owns.

She additionally received all of the artistic works, ideas, and other stuff she generated during their union. Knowles was also allocated separate property, which included her Los Angeles home and an estate in Texas.

The announcement has shocked many, with one social media user saying, “Being a man and asking for money in a divorce is so embarrassing, especially when you’re an entertainer.”

Generally, it is expected that when a couple divorces, the husband will be ordered by the court to pay monthly spousal support based on his income and assets. But women also pay for spousal support.

Women’s alimony payments are expected to rise as societal standards change. This can occur when a woman earns much more than her ex-husband, or when there is an enormous gap in their earning potential as a result of career advancement or schooling. A woman’s contributions to the marriage, such as staying at home to raise children or supporting her husband’s profession, may also be considered when establishing alimony.

Besides Beyonce’s mom, other famous Black women who are believed to be earning more than their partners have had to pay alimony or child support when their marriages ended.

Here are some other Black female celebrities who had to pay the most after divorce:

Janet Jackson ($15 Million)

Janet Jackson’s highly secret marriage ended after nine years when her husband Rene Elizondo filed for divorce. Elizondo allegedly sued Jackson for $25 million in spousal support. She finally consented to give her ex-husband $15 million after a two-year court struggle, according to Wallin & Klarich Family Law.

Candace Parker ($400,000)

Shelden Williams, a former NBA player, filed for divorce from WNBA legend Candace Parker after eight years of matrimony. Parker decided to give Williams a flat sum of $400,000 during their divorce, according to the Bleacher Report, to avoid having to pay Williams child support every month. The couple agreed on joint custody of their kid.

Mel B. ($40,000)

Melanie Brown’s marriage to Stephen Belafonte lasted ten years. The two had a daughter together. On the heels of allegations of domestic abuse, the Spice Girls member filed for divorce in 2020. Brown stated that she thought Belafonte would kill her. In the end, a judge ruled that Brown had to pay $140,000 in legal fees and $40,000 in alimony to Belafonte each month, according to Essence.

Mary J. Blige ($30,000)

When it came to the financial burden that her divorce from ex-husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs caused her, rap star Mary J. Blige was quite transparent and truthful. She was ordered by a judge to pay $30,000 a month in alimony, a significant amount less than the $130,000 Isaacs had sought in addition to child support for his children from another relationship. Blige publicly stated that after he lied, cheated on her, and wasted so much of her money, she believed giving him alimony was “wack.”

According to Lisa McKnight, Blige ran into financial difficulties and was compelled to go on tour to pay her expenses due to the high cost of the settlement.

Halle Berry ($8000)

Halle Berry’s two-year marriage to Olivier Martinez came to an end in 2016. However, it took until August 2023 for the two to come to a financial understanding. People reported that although Berry and Martinez will have joint custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo, Berry will be paying Martinez $8,000 in child support. Martinez will additionally receive 4.3% of Berry’s profits over $2 million.