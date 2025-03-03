6 ‘Most Talented’ Manchester United Players in Football History

While it may not seem like it today, given the current state of their squad, Manchester United used to be a football club that prided itself on having the most exciting talents in the game wearing their famous red jersey.

Whether they were technically savvy or young livewires with the world at their feet, Old Trafford was a place where fans could appreciate some of the very best there was to offer.

For the time being at least, gone are those days. This gives us the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and evaluate who were the most talented Devils to appear at the Theatre of Dreams. Note that this isn’t necessarily about whether or not a player has legendary status at the football club. This ranking is purely based on ability with a football. That’s why someone like Roy Keane just misses out.

Ryan Giggs (1990-2014)

Ryan Giggs was a constant and indispensable figure under Sir Alex Ferguson, playing a key role in the club’s success for over two decades. While his career was marked by incredible longevity, it was his exceptional skill and versatility that truly made him a standout in his early years and is why Ferguson labelled him as one of the few world-class players he ever coached.

Starting as a dynamic winger, Giggs could terrorise defences with his pace and dribbling, but as he aged, he adapted his game and moved into a more central role, proving his flexibility. One of the most memorable moments of his career came in the 1999 FA Cup, when he scored a stunning solo goal against Arsenal, showcasing his remarkable talent. With 13 league titles among his many achievements, Giggs was not only one of United’s most consistent performers but also one of the most talented players to ever grace the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney (2004-2017)

Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United career was nothing short of legendary. After his £30 million move from Everton, the English forward quickly became the focal point of Sir Alex Ferguson’s attack. Known for his relentless energy, technical skill, and clinical finishing, Rooney played a pivotal role in United’s success during his time at the club.

A versatile forward, Rooney could operate in various attacking roles, solemnly was he the true number nine as he often led the line with his work rate and creativity, while others profitted in terms of goals. Over the years, he helped the club secure numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League, becoming United’s all-time top scorer in the process.

Rooney’s leadership qualities were evident when he was named club captain, and he continued to perform at a high level even in the later years of his career, transitioning deeper and showcasing his prowess with vision that even the best would be jealous of. His impact as a Red Devil, ensured his place as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

Paul Scholes (1992-2011& 2012-2013)

Paul Scholes was a maestro on the ball, a player whose vision and creativity set him apart as one of the best playmakers of his generation. His exceptional technique and passing range made him the perfect fit for any midfield, and his style of play would have seamlessly slotted into teams like Barcelona under Pep Guardiola. Scholes was often preferred by the Spanish manager over other English midfielders, as his subtle yet effective approach to the game mirrored the traits of Barcelona’s possession-based philosophy.

At Old Trafford, Scholes was a central figure for over two decades, excelling in multiple roles. Whether orchestrating play from central midfield or operating just behind the striker, his ability to dictate tempo and make decisive passes was unmatched. He had a knack for scoring spectacular goals, particularly his powerful shots from distance, and was instrumental in United’s 2008 Champions League victory, including a memorable strike against Guardiola’s aforementioned Los Cules that proved that even when Scholes mishit the ball, he could do no wrong. Even as he entered his late 30s, Scholes reinvented himself as a deep-lying playmaker, continuing to influence matches with his unrivalled technique and footballing intelligence.

George Best (1963-1974)

George Best is simply a true pioneer of natural talent and is deserving to be at the top of this list. As a club legend, Best captivated audiences with his extraordinary dribbling and ambidextrous ability, making life impossible for defenders. His off-field persona, marked by a magnetic and rebellious charm, earned him celebrity status, but it was his unmatched skill on the pitch that placed him in a league of his own.

At just 22, the Irishman’s brilliance was recognised with the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 1968. Over his career, he secured six major trophies with United, including their first European triumph in 1968. His talents were celebrated internationally, with Brazil’s Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, even suggesting that Best’s style of play was more Brazilian than British. That in itself tells you all you need to know about ‘El Beatle.’

Eric Cantona (1992-1997)

Eric Cantona’s move to Leeds United in 1992 marked the start of the Premier League era, and it didn’t take long for the French forward to make an impact. Known for his fiery temperament, Cantona quickly silenced critics with his electrifying performances. He made history by scoring the first-ever Premier League hat-trick while at Leeds before moving to Manchester United, where he would become a true icon of English football.

Although primarily a forward, Cantona thrived in a deeper role, using his exquisite ball control and vision to orchestrate play and set up his teammates. His arrival in the Premier League helped usher in a new generation of skilled, technically gifted players as the Class of ’92 rose to prominence.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2003-2009 & 2021-2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo caught the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United players in 2003 during a pre-season friendly against Sporting, despite being just a teenager. His incredible talent quickly translated to the Premier League after he joined United, where his dazzling dribbling and lightning-fast feet made an immediate impact. Over time though, he became more effective, swapping his silky skills which he had in abundance, with an obsession with finding the back of the net.

Known for his ability to take on defenders with quick shifts, feints, and intricate stepovers, Ronaldo’s skills were unmatched. What truly set him apart was his constant drive to improve, transforming from a tricky winger into one of the world’s most lethal goalscorers over the course of his career, including his short return to Old Trafford in 2021.