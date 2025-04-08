6 women fight over one man at Kabwata police!



Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka was last Thursday turned into a scene of unscripted real life drama as two heavily pregnant women along with four other ladies clashed there as they visited their detained fiancé.





The six women who confirmed to officers that they were all engaged to the same man created a rare open air mixed martial arts arena as they pinched

and pulled each other’s hair to the soundtrack of insults.





Officers, who were first role witnesses to the drama momentarily abandoned their duties to separate the fighting brides to be.



The women were all enraged and disappointed to discover that the mario of a man who had promised marriage to each of them had also been serving his over eaten biological sausage to other women.





The man at the centre of this soap opera is 31-year old Andrew Kosamu, a self proclaimed Romeo from Kabwata with the charm of a Pentecostal Papa and the lies of a seasoned politician.



Kosamu, it turns out had been running a full blown matrimonial cartel, promising marriage to six older women while fertilising their emotions and for two of them, their wombs.





According to impeccable sources, Kosamu was arrested for forging documents and selling a BMW belonging to one of the women he had engaged who happens to be a heartbroken Chongwe resident identified as Regina Mwanza.



Regina out of love, thought she was lending her fiancé the car for errands.





But little did she know that the only errands he ran were straight to a buyer, after changing ownership documents and faking a Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) certificate from the capital city of dubious acts, Matero.



After change of documents, Kosamu sold his sugar mummy’s car at K110,000.





But while Regina mourned her missing car, the other five fiancées from Chudleigh, Chelstone and various parts of Lusaka respectively, were mourning their dignity as he had entered their holes of pleasure too many times.



The five women reportedly had lost thousands in village banking contributions which they lent to their prospective husband who lied that he wanted to use the money to save for the wedding.





Kosamu had even promised to repay the money for each of his concubines after the wedding he knew would never take place.



The 31 year old Mario even made two women pregnant currently waddling in third trimester pregnancies.





It is also believed that Kosamu strategically targeted older women desperate for love and companionship by massaging their hopes with manipulated age and telling them he was born in 1991 when in reality the man was a baby manufactured in 1994, proving to the women that Lusaka was indeed for business and not love.



Kosamu now faces charges of forgery, uttering false documents and theft of a motor vehicle.





Kabwata police have called on anyone else swindled by the Mario Promax to come forward.



Reports also suggest Kosamu has active cases at other police stations across Lusaka.



-Kalemba